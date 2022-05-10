Don't miss Social Media Week! . Join high-profile creators, leading brand marketers and innovative change makers across the industry for live discussions on the strategies and content that are resonating with today's consumers. Get your #SMW pass to join May 9–11 in NYC. .

Focusing on the grand brand platform “Incredible Comes From Within,” a global campaign from Taiwanese technology company Asus aims to celebrate creation of great things through the release of its latest Zenbook series, centered around a film showcasing the ability to create light art in the night’s sky.