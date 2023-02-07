Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

Over just a few short years, Klarna has become one of the foremost buy now, pay later (BPNL) options when shoppers hope to buy something big. It’s not just a sign of the financially tight times; it’s also a testament to the ease with which consumers can use BPNL methods to get the goods they desire.

For its latest global campaign, Klarna is focusing on the smooth transaction potential of its bank with new, in-house work that blends the future of commerce with the nostalgia of Y2K fashion. To help spread the word, it enlisted the help of two very well-known shoppers: creator Bretman Rock and the ultimate Y2K figurehead, Paris Hilton.

To bring the vision to like, the brand worked with Hilton’s 11:11 Media. The global effort launches with two technicolor spots that borrow fashion elements from the early 2000s. Aside from Hilton’s velour track suit, the rest of the cast can be seen in Y2K-inspired fashion such as wide-leg pants, metallics and platform shoes.

The spots were directed by Ukrainian Grammy nominee Tanu Muino, known for her work with Harry Styles, Cardi B, Lizzo and Lil Nas X. Muino’s penchant for dreamlike, colorful visuals aligned with the campaign, which relied on a somewhat nostalgic aesthetic.

Klarna

“It’s so refreshing to put fashion in a comedic spotlight, two things you wouldn’t think go together, but that’s what fashion is about—breaking the rules,” Muino said in a statement. “Ultimately, we built a world unique to Klarna, a visual experience that doesn’t exist anywhere created by combining modernism with a sprinkle of retro timelessness.”

In support of the work, Klarna also released its Global Y2K Trend Report, which overlooks the returning aughts-inspired trends and their impact on current shopping habits. After surveying 1,000 respondents, the brand found that over a third replied with a lingering appreciation for 2000s-era fashion, some of which appeared in the Hilton-led spots.

Interesting players

Though the spots are not Super Bowl 57 ads, the campaign’s star power is certainly Big Game-worthy. The brand did have a 2022 in-game spot featuring comedian Maya Rudolph.

For consumers attracted to Klarna’s flexible payment model, high-profile celebrities may not resonate as the most fitting representatives—especially in the case of heiress Hilton, who has long been synonymous with wealth and luxury. But CMO David Sandstrom tells Adweek that for this campaign, the team wanted to feature someone who was a globally recognized authority on shopping and the Y2K era, and understands both the fashion and shopping habits of the time, making Hilton an ideal partner.

Klarna

“The wider campaign is focused on showing how shopping has evolved since the iconic Y2K era, thanks in part to Klarna’s superior products such as flexible payments, shoppable video and an unbiased in-app search feature,” said Sandstrom. “When it comes to Y2K trends, Paris is the ultimate authority, and many of our consumers grew up with her as a Y2K icon, so they trust her expertise and are embracing the era’s revival.”

Rock, who’s parlayed his massive platform into brand deals for the likes of Logitech and cosmetics giant Wet n Wild, joined the effort as the brand’s longtime ambassador—a title that brand has playfully adjusted to “ambaddiesore” for the creator.

“As a resident baddie, there was no way I could pass up the opportunity to star alongside Paris Hilton herself, and the fact that it was for a Klarna campaign, a brand that I have partnered with for over two years—well, that was just the cherry on top,” said Rock in a statement.

The films and stills launch globally on Feb. 27 and will run through to March across social media, digital, broadcast and OOH platforms. As part of the partnership, 11:11 Media will also promote the campaign across digital channels including Paris’ personal social media handles.

CREDITS

Creative Agency: Klarna

Director: Tanu Muino

DOP: Nikita Kuzmenko

Production Company: UnderWonder Content

Exec Producers: Frank Borin x Ivanna Borin

Producer: Robert Katz

Production Designer: Spencer Graves

Editor: Maury Loeb @ PS260

VFX: Mathematic

Colorist: Matt Osbourne @ Company3

Music & Sound Design: Yessian

Paris Hilton Stylist: Marta del Rio

Bretman Rock Stylist: Brian Melle