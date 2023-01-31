Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

Anheuser-Busch gave up its exclusivity as the alcohol sponsor for the Super Bowl this year, but that doesn’t mean longtime Big Game advertiser Budweiser is staying out of the game. The brewer has instead produced a regional spot, “Six Degrees of Budweiser.”

While its Super Bowl spots of the past have featured the brand’s signature Clydesdale horses, cute puppies and thoughts on what it means to be American, this year takes a different focus—the thought that everyone is separated by six degrees, or in Bud’s case, a six pack.

Of course, nobody is better at embodying the six degrees concept than the person that spawned the concept, Kevin Bacon, and the actor is justifiably the voice behind the spot. The 45-second ad shows that no matter how different people are, shared values unite all Budweiser drinkers, which is displayed through a camera following a six pack of Bud bottles being passed around and shared by people at parties, food trucks, basketball games, recording studios and bodegas.

“Six Degrees of Budweiser” was created by FCB New York and directed by duo Lalou Dammond and Joaquin Baca-Asay. The spot features six self-made Americans, from a renowned hip-hop artist and producer, Metro Boomin, to a local food truck owner and a construction worker.

Budweiser added FCB New York to its agency roster last year, and the agency will serve as one of the lead creative shops for the brand moving forward, two sources told Adweek.

The brand states that each individual is connected by their determination, spirit and a six pack of Budweiser, which is passed from person to person until one beer remains. Budweiser then breaks the fourth wall by offering the final beer to the viewer and inviting them into the shared experience.

Metro Boomin also created the custom musical track featured in the commercial.

The spot, which will run regionally as a 30-second ad, gives a nod to Budweiser’s Super Bowl past, as the viewer first sees the Clydesdales with the old jingle from the 1970s. Pan back and the spot switches perspective from a television in a bodega to the passing of the six pack.

“I loved bringing back the six degrees concept for this year’s Super Bowl because at its core, the concept has always been about connection,” said Bacon in a statement.

Budweiser has reintroduced its iconic tagline, “This Bud’s For You,” while kicking off what will be a year-long focus to appeal to an emerging group of Budweiser drinkers at the younger end of the legal drinking age spectrum who are fans of the brand.

“Throughout Budweiser’s history, the brand has championed the American spirit—the values and ideals that connect all our consumers no matter where they live or what they do,” said Kristina Punwani, head of marketing at Budweiser, in a statement.

Punwani said the brand is going to continue to focus on authentic connections with its audience around passion points that matter most to them, like sports and music.

Budweiser’s Super Bowl spot will air in key markets, including Philadelphia, California and New York, where the brand sees the highest opportunity for growth.

Jameson Fleming contributed reporting to this story.