CRM platform HubSpot ran its first global brand campaign in February 2022, casting Emmy-nominated actor Kathryn Hahn as a pirate CEO. Now the “HubSpot Success Stories” campaign is moving from the high seas to the Wild West with a new pair of spots from 72andSunny New York starring Hahn as the leader of an outlaw business looking to expand.

In the “Duel” ad, a conflict over control of a saloon is settled with laptops rather than guns, with HubSpot allowing a member of Hahn’s gang to close the deal faster than their rival sitting across the table. In the other 30-second spot, Hahn compares HubSpot to a set of saloon doors, saying that the tool is intuitive, flexible and outperforms the competition.

“It’s exciting to evolve the creative into the world of Wild West outlaws!” 72andSunny New York creative directors Clare Jensen and Whitney Yando said in a statement. “There are so many fun tropes and storytelling opportunities—CEO Kathryn can go from leading a stagecoach acquisition campaign to presiding over a competitive sales duel, with full trust in HubSpot CRM to fuel her company’s growth.

“It’s not every day that a B2B brand plays in such imaginative worlds, and we’ve loved partnering with HubSpot to differentiate its brand with humor and humanity.”

The first stage of the U.S. campaign kicked off Jan. 24 with TV, digital and social activity.

“We’re excited to launch our latest campaign to reinforce how scaling companies—even an unconventional one—can grow better with HubSpot’s powerful and easy-to-use CRM platform,” HubSpot head of global brand marketing Amy Marino said in a statement.

“Through the lens of Kathryn’s fictional outlaw enterprise, we highlight how HubSpot’s robust offering across marketing automation, sales tracking and customer support can help any organization win the Wild West of running a business.”

CREDITS

Agency: 72andSunny New York

Production company: Smuggler

Director: Tony Yacenda

Editorial: Arcade Edit

Editor: Ali Mao

VFX/color: ArtJail

Music: Orbital

Sound design: Henry Boy

Mix: Heard City