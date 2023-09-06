Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

The craziness of the internet and the often bizarre beauty and health trends promoted are lampooned by Academy Award-nominated actress Kate Hudson in a campaign for medical and aesthetic laser company Alma.

Hudson is the new global brand ambassador for Alma, which manufactures laser, light-based, radiofrequency, plasma and ultrasound technologies. The partnership with Hudson will promote its range of beauty solutions, beginning with the “Beyond the Trend” campaign.

The ad will run throughout September on digital and social media platforms to highlight Alma’s products, using humor to parody people who adopt strange beauty rituals and directing audiences to use its scientific products over passing fads. It features Hudson illustrating some of the more unusual aesthetic trends on social feeds, such as using snails for skin rejuvenation and egg-based hair removal.

The minute-long film, which features the brand platform “For You. For Life,” was helmed by music video director Anthony Mandler.

“Beyond the Trend” aims to grow brand recognition of Alma among its business-to-consumer audience and raise awareness of its solutions among potential patients, explained vp of global marketing Tal Burgan Rosen.

“We believe this is the right timing for us to increase investments toward b-to-c marketing activities and start generating demand bottom-up,” Rosen told Adweek. “We take pride in pioneering this novel approach that pushes the standard for our industry to new heights and captures a marketing lead.”

The partnership was brokered by celebrity marketing agency Bookmark Entertainment, with the ad produced by Mandler’s Black Hand Cinema and creative by Ben Becker and Nick Loftus.

“We share the same passion,” Hudson said about Alma in a statement. “Alma’s dedication to promoting aesthetic solutions that enhance natural beauty truly resonates with me. I believe in empowering individuals to embrace their uniqueness and feel confident in their own bodies, and Alma makes it happen.”

Hudson has previously appeared in campaigns for luxury car brand Infiniti U.S., activewear brand Fabletics and for her own brand, King St. Vodka.