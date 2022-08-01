How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

Before he was ever Luke Skywalker, the Joker or Skeletor, veteran actor Mark Hamill tried his hand at a totally different role: Jack in the Box employee. As a teen in the ’70s, he didn’t find nearly as much success in the drive-thru window as he’d later have throughout his long-tenured film and TV career—in fact, he was fired from the fast food restaurant for impersonating a clown while taking orders.