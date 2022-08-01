How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now.
Before he was ever Luke Skywalker, the Joker or Skeletor, veteran actor Mark Hamill tried his hand at a totally different role: Jack in the Box employee. As a teen in the ’70s, he didn’t find nearly as much success in the drive-thru window as he’d later have throughout his long-tenured film and TV career—in fact, he was fired from the fast food restaurant for impersonating a clown while taking orders.