IRLY Is Rewriting the Rules of Connection for Gen Z

The dating app offers a unique interactive experience

The app is tailored to meet the needs of Gen Z and offers a fresh approach to online dating.Adweek
By Colin Daniels

 

Meeting new people, especially through dating apps, can be uncomfortable. That’s why IRLY does things differently.

The app is tailored to Gen Z and offers a fresh approach to online dating. When someone special comes across your feed, you show interest by sending a profile reaction. You can also enhance your communication experience by engaging in interactive games and exchanging audio and video messages instead of just texting.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with co-founders Laura Rollock and Connor Rose to discuss how they developed the app and what sets it apart from the other dating apps.

