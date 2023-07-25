IRLY Is Rewriting the Rules of Connection for Gen Z

Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

Meeting new people, especially through dating apps, can be uncomfortable. That’s why IRLY does things differently.

The app is tailored to Gen Z and offers a fresh approach to online dating. When someone special comes across your feed, you show interest by sending a profile reaction. You can also enhance your communication experience by engaging in interactive games and exchanging audio and video messages instead of just texting.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with co-founders Laura Rollock and Connor Rose to discuss how they developed the app and what sets it apart from the other dating apps.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or iHeartRadio.