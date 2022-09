The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass .

Some sounds just stick, like Goldfish‘s time-tested jingle or McDonald’s signature mark of satisfaction, “ba-da ba-ba-baaa.” Intel has its own notable “bong” sound, which the company is updating in a new campaign that celebrates its own sonic branding.