Throughout his career as an athlete, Patrick Mahomes has been defying the odds. Though that’s true dating back to his early days in college sports, and doubly so for his recent success with the Kansas City Chiefs—he’s helped lead the team to three Super Bowls since 2019 and, as of the big game on Feb. 12, won two of them.

With Mahomes’ ability to turn the improbable into reality at the forefront, Adidas is continuing its “Impossible Is Nothing” campaign. “The Original Impossible” marks the fifth Adidas project created in partnership with Portland-based creative agency Opinionated, a 60-second video celebrating Mahomes’ status as a now two-time MVP for the NFL.

Featuring a mix of original and stock footage, the short film takes us back to infancy, a time when everything truly is impossible. Not only did becoming MVP seem out of reach, but just getting through the day felt like an insurmountable ordeal. In the film, we’re shown that part of growing up is overcoming things that feel impossible at the time, as Mahomes guides us through with humor and patience.

You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Patrick. He shows us that ‘Impossible Is Nothing’ every time he steps on the field, and it’s a joy to watch him play,” said Rupert Campbell, president of Adidas North America, in a statement.

The film includes several scenes of children attempting to figure out how to do things that we consider everyday tasks, and features a moment shared between Mahomes and his daughter, Sterling, captured at home by his wife, fitness entrepreneur Brittany Mahomes.

“This film brings to life the idea that ‘impossible’ is an invisible barrier that starts and ends in your head, as illustrated by one of Adidas’ greatest athletes of all time. We congratulate him on his winning Super Bowl performance to cap off a special MVP season,” Campbell continued.

The film launched on Super Bowl Sunday across digital and social channels, and the campaign is supported by OOH in Arizona, Kansas City and the Portland Adidas Campus.