By now, it’s no secret the power TikTok has when it comes to moments going viral. Many independent artists and those looking to start a music career are turning to the platform to do their own marketing and get in front of the eyes of the right people.

Country music artist Cooper Alan has used the app to not only promote music, but decide on what songs should get released next based on feedback directly from his fans. Alan is also known for his fun mashups and remixes of hit songs from artists like the Backstreet Boys.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Alan as he shares his love for music and his journey on TikTok creating songs that instantly start trending.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or iHeartRadio.