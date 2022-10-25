AdFreak Heading to Homecoming? BLK Launches Profile Stickers to Connect Single HBCU Alumni The dating app is encouraging school pride Users can add the HBCU stickers to their profiles.BLK By Leslie Blount11 mins ago BLK is encouraging its users to show their school pride in time for homecoming—and possibly snag a date while they do. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Register to continue reading! Register Today! Leslie Blount Leslie Blount is an Adweek contributor who writes about brands and culture. Recommended articles