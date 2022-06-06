AdFreak

Hilton Opens the Ideal Pop-Up Hotel Room for Golf Fans—Directly on the Green

FUSE Creative conceptualizes the perfect stay for the RBC Canadian Open

Pop-up hotel room on a golf green
Hilton and FUSE Create conceptualized the closest accommodations of all: a one bedroom pop-up hotel room located on the course’s third hole.FUSE Creative, Hilton
Headshot of Samantha Nelson
By Samantha Nelson

1 second ago

Hotels close to St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto fill up during the RBC Canadian Open, which runs from June 6-12 this year. Hilton and FUSE Create conceptualized the closest accommodations of all: a one bedroom pop-up hotel located on the course’s third hole.

