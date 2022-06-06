Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.
Hotels close to St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto fill up during the RBC Canadian Open, which runs from June 6-12 this year. Hilton and FUSE Create conceptualized the closest accommodations of all: a one bedroom pop-up hotel located on the course’s third hole.