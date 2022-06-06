Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

Hotels close to St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto fill up during the RBC Canadian Open, which runs from June 6-12 this year. Hilton and FUSE Create conceptualized the closest accommodations of all: a one bedroom pop-up hotel located on the course’s third hole.