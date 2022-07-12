Here Are the Nominated Ads for the 74th Emmy Awards

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now.
The Television Academy has announced the full list of 2022 Emmy nominees. A number of industry favorites have snagged nominations in the category for Outstanding Commercial, including Change the Ref’s “The Lost Class” and the cinematic “Detectives” for Apple iPhone 13 Pro.