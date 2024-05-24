Heinz 'No Taste' Test Asks Fans to Review Pickle Ketchup Before Trying It

Leaders from Glossier , Shopify , Mastercard and more will take the stage at Brandweek to share what strategies set them apart and how they incorporate the most valued emerging trends. Register to join us this September 23–26 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Many people who have eaten a burger know what the combination of pickle and ketchup tastes like, prompting Heinz to take a novel approach to promoting its new pickle ketchup.

The “You Can Already Taste It” campaign, created by agency Rethink, encourages consumers to imagine the new condiment’s flavor and share their reviews without actually trying it.

The brand asked people on the streets of New York for their guesses on the taste of Heinz Pickle Ketchup. Their answers, revealed through a 30-second film, make up descriptors including “magic,” “zesty” and “burgery.”

“Just the thought of Heinz ketchup and pickles together can make your mouth water, as fans have an irrational love for the duo on grilling favorites,” Heinz brand manager Lizzy Goodman said in a statement. “After seeing fans describe what they thought our new pickle ketchup tasted like before it was even available, we were inspired to go where no brand has gone before with the first ‘no taste, taste test.’”





The campaign will run across Snapchat, Spotify, TikTok and YouTube with a combination of audio and video ads, display banners and interactive formats.

Heinz also enlisted TikTok and Instagram content creators for a “You Can Taste It, Now Make It” challenge, where they come up with pairings without tasting the product, then make the dish and see how it works.

And the influencers will film reaction videos responding to their favorite pre-reviews posted in the comments. Consumers can share a pre-review at YouCanAlreadyTasteIt.com through July 3 to enter a sweepstakes awarding three winners with one year’s supply of Heinz ketchup.

Outdoor ads positioned throughout high-traffic New York and Chicago locations including Coney Island, Times Square, Yankee Stadium and Wrigley Field zoom in on the combination of pickle and ketchup on a burger with messages like, “You just got a taste. Didn’t you?”

CREDITS

Client: Kraft Heinz

Chief creative officers: Aaron Starkman, Mike Dubrick, Daniel Lobaton

Chief strategy officer: Sean McDonald

Executive creative director: Xavier Blais

Creative directors: Mike Dubrick, Daniel Lobaton, Geoff Baillie, Zachary Bautista

Associate creative director/writer: Jordan Darnbrough

ACD/art director: Nick Noh

Writer: Paula GeteAlonso

Art director: Anna Cevallos

Head of strategy: Julian Morgan

Strategist: Emma Bayfield

Associate director of integrated production: Kate A. Spencer

Freelance senior integrated producer: Tricia Lapidario

Associate director of digital production: Kyle Hicks

Studio: Todd Bennett, Kostas Loukopoulos

Digital design: Alex Fleming, Dustin Gamble

Group business lead: Adam Ball

Group account director: Rob Dix

Account director: David Greisman

Account supervisor: Rachel Cloth

Account manager: Bhumika Baweja

Date of first appearance: May 22, 2024

Motion Capture

Production co. (Motion): Mt. Vernon Entertainment

Director: Tessa Greenberg

Executive producer/line producer: Ken Franchi

Stills Photography

Photographer: Marcus Nilsson

Photographer’s agent: Ashley Klinger & Co

Photo assistants: Chase Gunner, Kyle Stein

Digital tech: Emerald Baker

Food stylist: Pearl Jones

Food stylist agent: Ashley Klinger – Allison

Food stylist assistant: Christina Chaey

Prop stylist: Harry Bailey

Prop stylist assistant: Dana Takacs

Producer: Jake Hakanson

Production assistant: Johnny Dister

Spotify Audio

Audio production (Spotify Radio): Pickle Music Studios

Producer: Matt Kerr

Executive producer: James Zavaleta

Postproduction

Editorial: R+D Post

Editor: Ben Badger

Sound engineer: Aaron McCourt

Post supervisor: Shannon Ing

Postproduction: Alter Ego

Colorist: James Graham

Online/motion graphics: Joel Osis

Post producer: Mariya Guzova

PR: Zeno Group

Head of integrated communications: Missy Maher

Executive vice president, media strategy: Courtney Pischke

Senior vp: Jamie Dammrich

Vp: Alysa Winkler

Vp, creator: Mary Schresmer

Director, creator: Mark Nava

Senior account supervisors: Bethany Roth, Jordyn Comitor

Account supervisor, media relations: Veronica Smith

Account supervisor, creator: Sam Wackerman

Senior account executive: Nicolette Stern

Account executive: Lulu Saias

Media: Carat