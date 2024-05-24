Heinz 'No Taste' Test Asks Fans to Review Pickle Ketchup Before Trying It

Many people who have eaten a burger know what the combination of pickle and ketchup tastes like, prompting Heinz to take a novel approach to promoting its new pickle ketchup.
The “You Can Already Taste It” campaign, created by agency Rethink, encourages consumers to imagine the new condiment’s flavor and share their reviews without actually trying it.
The brand asked people on the streets of New York for their guesses on the taste of Heinz Pickle Ketchup. Their answers, revealed through a 30-second film, make up descriptors including “magic,” “zesty” and “burgery.”
“Just the thought of Heinz ketchup and pickles together can make your mouth water, as fans have an irrational love for the duo on grilling favorites,” Heinz brand manager Lizzy Goodman said in a statement. “After seeing fans describe what they thought our new pickle ketchup tasted like before it was even available, we were inspired to go where no brand has gone before with the first ‘no taste, taste test.’”
The campaign will run across Snapchat, Spotify, TikTok and YouTube with a combination of audio and video ads, display banners and interactive formats.
Heinz also enlisted TikTok and Instagram content creators for a “You Can Taste It, Now Make It” challenge, where they come up with pairings without tasting the product, then make the dish and see how it works.
And the influencers will film reaction videos responding to their favorite pre-reviews posted in the comments. Consumers can share a pre-review at YouCanAlreadyTasteIt.com through July 3 to enter a sweepstakes awarding three winners with one year’s supply of Heinz ketchup.
Outdoor ads positioned throughout high-traffic New York and Chicago locations including Coney Island, Times Square, Yankee Stadium and Wrigley Field zoom in on the combination of pickle and ketchup on a burger with messages like, “You just got a taste. Didn’t you?”
