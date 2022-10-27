Sports Marketing Google Pixel's NBA Campaign Sees All-Stars in the Pick-Up Game of the Decade Basketball stars and other famous faces tout the Pixel 7’s latest features "Okay, I See You" features basketball enthusiasts from all aspects of the culture gather for an epic game.Google Pixel By Leslie Blount9 seconds ago Google Pixel, the official fan phone of the NBA, wants rival smartphone makers to know they got next. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Register to continue reading! Register Today! Leslie Blount Leslie Blount is an Adweek contributor who writes about brands and culture. Recommended articles