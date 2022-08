The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass .

Bob Ross’ fame has grown significantly since his death in 1995 as new audiences discovered the soothing art lessons he delivered on his show The Joy of Painting through Twitch and Netflix. Canadian meal kit delivery service Goodfood is tapping into his zen demeanor by using his likeness for a new ad campaign.