Global Puma Campaign Presents Retro Fashion in the Future

Sports stars and influencers promote the rerelease of the Slipstream basketball shoe range

Neymar Jnr stands in a purple futuristic set with the name
Neymar Jnr leads the line for Puma's futuristic campaign.Lafourmi, Puma
By Stephen Lepitak

As it embraces successes from the past, sports brand Puma has imagined what its apparel may look like in the future with a high-energy campaign that also explores how commercial travel to space would work to promote the global relaunch of its Slipstream basketball shoe range featuring the Anti Shock System.

Stephen Lepitak

Stephen is Adweek's Europe bureau chief based in Glasgow.

