Fashion & Apparel

Gap's Latest Campaign Highlights Creatives Working to Create Change

'Spring' is about the joy of being your best self

Gap
Gap's campaign is shining a spotlight on artists and activists working toward change.Gap
Headshot of Sara Century
By Sara Century

5 mins ago

Pressure to conform in today’s world can be stifling. For some creatives, that only fuels the desire to create more authentic spaces.

Headshot of Sara Century

Sara Century

Sara Century is a freelance writer for Adweek.

Recommended articles
Related Articles

rebel wilson walking into a large home

Sports Marketing

Rebel Wilson Welcomes Fans to ‘Her’ LA Rams Draft House in New Campaign

By Sara Century

An array of makeup inspired by Reese's candy

AdFreak

Reese’s Partners With HipDot for First-Ever Makeup Collaboration

By Sara Century

A cartoon dove waving

Health and Wellness

Jason Alexander Tells the Tale of a Determined Dove in AID FOR AIDS’ Enchanting Film

By Sara Century

Roman Reigns

Sports Marketing

A Star-Studded Cast of Athletes Lights a Fire Under C4 Energy’s Supercharged Ad

By Sara Century

Microlearning
View All


Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox


Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising


Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right


Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow

You Might Like


The Drive to First-Party Data

By Permutive


3 Trends That Are Shifting the State of Audio

By Cassy Hough


How Bots and Fake Users Are Poisoning Your Marketing Campaigns

By CHEQ


The Trends Shaping Email Marketing in 2022

By SparkPost