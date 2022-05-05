Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

Tennis pro John McEnroe left a trail of record-breaking wins in his wake when he retired in 1992, as well as a reputation for emotional intensity on the court. With his status as a world-class athlete long since secured in sports history, and a volatile temper to match, it seemed at times his greatest opponent was himself.