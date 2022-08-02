Software/Technology

Flexible Work Changes the Rules of Success in an HP Campaign That Champions Balance

Wieden+Kennedy Portland imagines the new look of today's workforce

Two men on a ski lift
The platform features a handful of short films illustrating the joy of remote work alongside the need for dependable technology to make it work.Wieden+Kennedy Portland, HP
Headshot of Sara Century
By Sara Century

11 mins ago

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from GatoradeMarriottAlo YogaCampbell'sUncommon James and more. Book now.

With a record-breaking 47 million Americans resigning from their jobs in 2021, options for hybrid or remote work are becoming a top priority for those entering and occupying the workforce. True flexibility requires commitment and a willingness to adapt, and managing the challenges this presents is doubtless going to be an ongoing conversation.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Sara Century

Sara Century

Sara Century is a freelance writer for Adweek.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Earnings Reports

Pinterest’s User Base Continued to Erode in Q2 2022

By David Cohen

women in hertility ad
Technology

The Femtech Revolution Is Here, but Bias Threatens to Slow Its Growthicon-image

By Brittaney Kiefer

Eva Reign
Amazon

Breakout Star Eva Reign Takes Her Cues From the Starsicon-image

By Eva Kis

Perspective

Born 125 Years Ago, the Swiss Army Knife Remains a Stapleicon-image

By Robert Klara

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

How to Use Video at Every Stage of the Customer Journey

You Might Like

Marketing Costs Are Rising—But That Doesn’t Mean You Have to Cut Back

By Matthew Tilley, Executive Director of Marketing, Vericast

The New Golden Age of Television Advertising

By MNTN

How Target and J&J Prioritize Their Retail Media Tech Investments

By Joe Doran

The Time to Advertise on CTV Is Right Now

By Rose McGovern, Group VP, Client Success, Programmatic and Ad Operations, DIRECTV Advertising