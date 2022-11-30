Conversations around reproductive rights remain at the forefront of many industries and political agendas. However, one common experience—menstruation—still remains heavily stigmatized as many still face discrimination.

In an effort to reinforce the importance of fighting gender biases, Kimberly-Clark brands Kotex and Brazil’s Intimus launched a short film following the story of the first Brazilian woman soccer referee, Lea Campos. Leveraging the massive attention focused on the FIFA World Cup, the brand aims to draw attention to the fight women had to endure just to break into the sport—much of which was due to their periods.

The three-minute dramatized short film was released in collaboration with creative agency Ogilvy Brazil and produced by MoonHeist. It highlights Campos’ difficult journey as she stood against sexist judgments to become one of the first woman soccer referees in the world in 1967. In particular, one man infuriatingly asks how she’ll be able to manage a game while menstruating.

Although the discussion illustrates the real stigmas she and many others hear, read and face during the continued fight for gender equality, the film ends with a glimmer of hope as we watch Campos take the field.

“We want to show that nothing can stop them and that their place is wherever they want, whether on the football field, in the corporate environment, behind the wheel, on the street, on skateboard, among other professions,” Marisa Cury Cazassa, executive marketing manger at Kimberly-Clark, said in a statement. “And the trajectory of Lea Campos is a clear example of overcoming and questioning the stigma of menstruation.”

Fighting the stigma and prejudices

For Kotex, breaking the stigma around menstruation has proven to be an important and leading core value. Previously, stoked conversations around gender equality with their “She Can” initiative, which called for better attitudes and discussions about periods.

Ogilvy Brazil aims to fight gender prejudices and hopes this campaigns highlights the importance of gender equality.

“We are proud to bring a little bit of Lea’s history to the spotlight, showing how her pioneering spirit reverberates to this day,” Sergio Mugnaini, chief creative officer at Ogilvy Brazil, said in a statement. “But, above all, we want to show how important it is to fight gender prejudices in our society, so that no girl has to overcome so many obstacles just to do what she likes.”

You can view the short film on the agency’s Youtube channel.