How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

In the late 1970s, long before today’s crowded beauty landscape, Johnson Publishing launched Fashion Fair Cosmetics, successfully developing the first makeup line exclusively for Black and brown women. Now, the beauty brand is back and with a new documentary that traces the history of Black beauty.