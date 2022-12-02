In this world, you’ve got to take success where you can get it, and celebrating even the smallest victories can change your whole day for the better. What constitutes a win is in the eye of the beholder, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy these little accomplishments as they come.

With the sense of triumph that can come from even the smallest wins at the forefront, FanDuel Casino has released its debut work with AOR Mischief @ No Fixed Address, “Winning is Undefeated.” This 360 campaign is being released across multiple platforms, with two TV spots leading the way.

The 30-second spots lean into humor to make their points, with one titled “Break Up Win” showing a person quietly celebrating a breakup after enduring months of a go-nowhere relationship. Meanwhile, “Parking Win” shows a person attempting to pay for parking only to see the meter is broken. A crowd lines up along the street to cheer as the narrator gloats, “They can take this all the way to the top, but no one can take a win away from you.”

FanDuel Casino, Mischief

Keeping the win going

“We have big ambitions for FanDuel Casino and this is a huge step forward for our business,” said Daniele Philips, VP of brand strategy and FanDuel Casino, in a statement. “Fanduel has connected with sports fans and in doing so, has earned the position as America’s #1 Sportsbook.”

“Winning is Undefeated” includes two TV spots and social, radio, and OOH assets across states where the service is currently available, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan and West Virginia.

“Because winning is such a visceral thing, we wanted to highlight situations that would make people think, ‘I know that feeling, I like that feeling, and I want a little more of it in my life,’” added Ryan Stotts, creative director at Mischief.

This campaign occurs alongside the work that many gaming apps, including FanDuel, are doing with state governments nationwide to legalize online sports betting. The campaign is intended to drive up FanDuel’s brand awareness while boasting the app’s wide range of games, including roulette, blackjack, slots, and live tables.

“We have an incredible opportunity to build on that success with FanDuel Casino. This is our first big, 360 brand platform work designed for longevity,” Philips continued. “It’s also the first of so much work to come with our friends at Mischief—who’ve proved why they’re so highly celebrated with this campaign.”