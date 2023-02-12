Every Super Bowl 57 Ad in Under 2 Minutes

Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

The venue and teams may change, but there is one constant when it comes to the Super Bowl – the commercials.

Whether you tuned in for Rihanna’s half-time show or the epic back and forth battle between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, you were treated to a smorgasbord of creativity. Between the fan-favorite movie and TV references (Caddyshack, Clueless and Breaking Bad), the influx of ads from alcohol brands and the first-time Big Game advertisers, there was something for everyone.

At the end of the game Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs took home the Lombardi trophy. But brand won the night? According to Adweek’s editors, that would be Tubi. But the real winners? Fans of great creative marketing.

Didn’t get enough during the game? Rewatch all your favorite ads from tonight in our gallery. For a quick refresher, watch the two minute mashup that features all 59 ads from tonight’s game.