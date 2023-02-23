Social Media Week returns May 16–18. Join as leading brands and agencies share strategies for marketing within the creator economy. Register now to get an early bird discount.
With a major portion of the U.S. workforce now remote and the digital nomad lifestyle on the rise, the very concept of a 40-hour workweek is changing on a fundamental level. Tapping into this new flexibility by pursuing travel and adventure might have its hardships, but it’s also helped some people develop a better work-life balance.
Focusing on the need to reconnect with the inner self, Go RVing Canada has paired with Toronto-based global brand agency Broken Heart Love Affair (BHLA) for the latest chapter in its “Wildhood” brand platform with the “Find Your Wildhood” campaign.
Directed by OPC’s Natalie Rae to the soundtrack of “Stay Alive” by José González, the lead spot, “You Are Out There,” shows a man dressed for work and carrying a briefcase, ready to board a train with several other people on their way to their daily grind. As everyone moves, he opts to walk away, soon breaking into a run.
Finding yourself in the great outdoors
As he dashes through the forest, he spots his inner self, running free alongside him as they both leap off a cliff’s ledge into the clear waters below. The man smiles at his other self and embraces him, becoming whole through the experience. As he wanders across an RV camp, we see his adventure has only just begun.
“We are all explorers, motivated by wanderlust, and our most powerful memories tend to be of the moments shared with loved ones, of discovery, of places that fill us with awe and wonder,” said Chris Mahony, president of Go RVing Canada, in a statement.
Developed by BHLA co-founders Denise Rossetto and Todd Mackie, Go RVing Canada launched the first chapter of the “Wildhood” series with “Bring Back Wildhood” in 2015, followed by “Live Your Wildhood,” both of which similarly highlighted the joy of experiencing adventure.
“We’re so happy to reconnect with the Wildhood platform,” said BHLA partner and CCO Todd Mackie. “Inspiring people to seek that side of themselves still feels right, particularly at a time we’re all trying to rediscover our humanity.”
The campaign is running across TV, as well as social ads on platforms like Facebook and Pinterest, as well as digital search, throughout the end of 2023.
