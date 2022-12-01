What is the creator economy, and why should you care? If you’re a marketer, you better care. Especially if you want to reach younger audiences.

On this week’s episode of Everything Is Better With Creators, we have a roundtable discussion with three queens of the algorithm: creators Coco Mocoe, and YesJulz, and Whalar’s vp of creative strategy Lizzy Bilasano.

TikTok forecast superstar Coco Mocoe is the trend predictor for creators and brands strategizing their next viral video. An internet historian and curator on TikTok with more than 900,000 followers, her videos are a masterclass of contemporary media studies and theories on pop culture.

The self-proclaimed “Queen of Snapchat,” YesJulz, is a creator, media personality, lifestyle guru and entrepreneur. Since 2014, YesJulz has created content about her jetsetting lifestyle, amassing more than 500,000 followers. She started her own company, 1AM Creative, a hybrid entertainment company, creative marketing agency, digital radio station and management firm.

Lizzy Bilasano leads Whalar’s U.S. creative strategy team to devise compelling and innovative solutions for brands and creators driven by cultural insight.

Learn from Mocoe, YesJulz and Bilasano on how brands can win big in the creator economy.