EIBWC Podcast: Breaking Barriers to Ivy-League Education

Education is a fundamental human right, but it’s not always easy for everyone to access. The high cost of education, lack of resources and socio-economic factors can make it difficult for some students to pursue their academic dreams.

In today’s episode, we’ll discuss how the creator economy is making education more accessible to underrepresented students.

Our guest is creator Vee Kativhu, an education activist, YouTube visionary and motivational speaker using social platforms to help empower unsupported and underrepresented students to reach their academic potential. As a graduate of the University of Oxford and Harvard University, Kativhu is no stranger to academic excellence. She’s also familiar with the struggles that come with trying to access education.

We discuss with Kativhu how the creator economy is breaking down barriers in education and leveling the playing field for students who might not otherwise have access to the resources they need to succeed. In addition, Kativhu shares her insights on how social platforms can empower the next generation of leaders and create more equitable opportunities for all students.