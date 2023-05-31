Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Two youngsters survive a terrifying explosion in a town square, finding each other and escaping the mayhem—if only temporarily—through their own fantasy world in a heartbreaking new spot for Save the Children.

The public service announcement, shot in downtown Lebanon and surrounding areas last year, comes from director Martin de Thurah and production company Bacon via Oslo-based ad agency POL.

The two-minute film contrasts the harrowing environment of a war zone with a dreamy universe that two children conjure up as both distraction and defense mechanism.

Working from a brief “as simple as it was complex,” creatives aimed to inspire a new wave of donations for the global humanitarian organization “while portraying children in the way they deserve—as tough, resilient human beings,” according to Shirin Marlene Pakzamir, account manager at POL.

The soundtrack is a reimagined version of “Pure Imagination,” a beloved 1971 song made famous by Gene Wilder in the film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. Norwegian artist Frida Ånnevik performs the haunting new incarnation, continuing POL’s penchant for taking well-known music out of its familiar context and using it to set a gut-wrenching tone.

Drawing on real stories from youngsters in war-torn regions, creatives wanted to retell their experiences “with the respect they deserve,” Pakzamir said. “Throughout the process, we’ve had a strong focus on not selling the dignity of children in need, but by portraying them as what they really are—so much more than children in need.”

‘Survivors, fighters, optimists’

To move forward, the agency looked back at the name of the organization itself, stripping away the Save the Children brand to more closely examine the mission.

“What does it really mean to save a child? When saving children, you are saving so much more,” Pakzamir told Adweek. “You are saving survivors, fighters and optimists. You are saving their dreams, their future, their imagination, their friendships.”

The short film, dubbed “Save the Imagination,” is the agency’s follow-up to “Save the Survivors,” which premiered last fall. The first spot, from director Tomas Jonsgården through B-Reel Films, follows a brother and sister who escape their bombed hometown and search for safe haven.

It, too, is based on authentic accounts and employs a stripped-down remake of a pop classic, “I’m a Survivor” from Destiny’s Child. The cinematic 3 1/2-minute spot, epic in its scope, has racked up several Clio and One Show awards in recent months.

“Save the Imagination,” developed with an assist from Lebanon-based production company Clandestino Films, is launching online and on TV in the Netherlands and Norway.

CREDITS:

Director: Martin de Thurah

Producer: Magne Lyngner

DOP: Daniel Voldheim

Editor: Carla Luffe

Grade: Julien Alary / TLMS

VFX: Ola Jakob Nestande & Bacon XO

Post Producer: Eli Mari Sandal

Music Supervisor: Goran Obad & Ohlogy

Music Artist: Frida Ånnevik

Service Comp: Clandestino Film Libanon

Line Producer: Éli Souaïby

Agency: POL

Creatives: Anette Bellika Finnanger, Emil Hafslund, Rikke Sofie Jacobsen, Pia Lystad

Exec. Account: Petter Bryde

Project Manager: Shirin Marlene Pakzamir

Planner: Simon Karlsson

Designers: Ole Jakob Bøe Skattum, Benjamin Rodgers

Client: Save the Children

Brand Marketing & Communications Director, Netherlands: Linda Sinac

Fundraising, Marketing & Partnerships Director, Netherlands: Sarah Clifton

Fundraising & Marketing Director, Norway: Ingrid Svendsen

Head of Marketing & Digital, Norway: Klaus Damlien

Advocacy & Campaigns Manager, Lebanon: Shireen Makarem

Documentation & Information Management Officer, Lebanon: Baraa Shkeir