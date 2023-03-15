Join iconic brands and world-class marketing leaders at Brandweek to unlock powerful insights and impact-driven strategies. Attend in Miami or virtually, Sept. 11–14. Save 50% with early-bird passes.
TikTok’s new Bold Glamour filter has been downloaded more than 16 million times since it launched last month. Dove is taking a stand against it and the unrealistic beauty standards it perpetuates in an influencer-led campaign from Ogilvy and David.
Part of the long-running Dove Self-Esteem Project, the #TurnYourBack effort kicked off March 9 with TikTok post from Dove. Stating that “no filter should tell you how to look,” it shows women turning away from the camera and walking off screen. It also explains the wide impact of similar tools, noting that 80% of girls are using filters by age 13 and 54% of girls prefer the way they look when their photos are edited.
Paid posts from influencers including Hira Mustafa and Nadya Okamoto echo Dove’s message, encouraging others to avoid digital distortion. The campaign will continue with digital content and OOH activations.
“When young people distort their images, they distort their minds too,” Dove global vice president of external communications Firdaous El Honsali said in a statement. “We are calling on our community to join us to turn their backs to the toxic Bold Glamour filter and stand up for real beauty.”
Bold Glamour launched while Ogilvy was hosting a global creative meeting and the agency quickly solicited responses from members of its network, receiving 250 slides in less than 24 hours. David Madrid and Ogilvy UK created #TurnYourBack with production assistance from DAVID São Paulo.
“Watching how we came together as a global network to turn this around in six days from brief to going live gave me goosebumps and brought back memories of ‘Courage is Beautiful,’” Ogilvy global executive creative director Daniel Fisher said in a statement. “Filters like this might feel like a bit of fun but they are potent tools that are destroying the self-esteem of millions of young girls.”
