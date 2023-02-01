Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

Within the context of romantic cinema, the grand gesture makes for an effective, engaging dramatic centerpiece. In life, however, flash mobs and rooms brimming with roses aren’t always the most realistic declarations of love. For some, simply holding a partner’s hand in public can serve as the boldest signal of devotion—especially for LGBTQ+ communities.

There’s obviously a major societal reason for that: Multiple global studies from as recent as 2019 show that at least 68% of queer-identifying people still refrain from showing public displays of affection with their partners out of fear of potentially receiving seriously harmful hate. And as state governments continue to find ways to essentially outlaw trans life, it’s no wonder why love in this climate is still largely considered an act of resistance.

That’s why Doritos Mexico’s latest installment of its #OrgulloTodoElAño (Pride all year) platform, “Bold Love”—directed by Felix Fernandez de Castro of production company Story We Produce—is so resonant: it illustrates the value of these little moments for a community that often can’t afford to take them for granted.

Doritos Mexico / SlapGlobal

The new work from SlapGlobal peeks into a private conversation between a lesbian couple as they drive down a long, dark road. When one woman asks her partner how much she loves her, she initially responds with an overly romantic declaration that we’ve come to witness in entertainment.

Then, the conversation takes a much more grounded turn as the passenger digs into what true love looks like for them—like kissing in front of a judgmental crowd, introducing her girlfriend to disapproving family members or being open about their relationship at work and risking her employment. It’s a much quieter spin on the brand’s “bold” messaging, which has been a years-long staple throughout its marketing.

Pride doesn’t end

Based on insights that outline continued discriminatory attitudes toward LGBTQ+ communities, the dialogue is an intentional gut punch that contextualizes how love is still a challenge for some. It’s a reality that underscores the urgency of the #OrgulloTodoElAño platform, which the brand hopes will inspire a connection between these marginalized communities and those still seeking understanding of it.

“Bold Love” is the fifth installment of the sprawling platform, which Doritos launched December 2021 in order to amplify LGBTQ+ stories beyond Pride. “Nunca Es Tarde Para Ser Quien Eres,” (“It’s Never Too Late to Be Who You Are”) which was released around Dia de los Muertos in 2021, quickly went viral for portraying a ghostly elderly gay couple visiting living relatives.

You can view the film with Spanish-language open captions on Doritos Mexico’s official YouTube page.

CREDITS

Company: PepsiCo Mexico

Brand: Doritos

Title: “Bold Love”

Agency: Slap Global

Strategy: Slap Global

Creativity: Slap Global

Production Company: Story We Produce

Director: Félix Fernández De Castro

Executive Producers: Susana Boix, Ana Laura Solís, Anaïs Flores

DP: Galo Olivares

Editor: Julián Rivera

Granding: Marc Morató

Sound Design: Papa Music

CLIENT CREDITS

Hernán Tantardini: Brand sr. vice president

Eduardo Cordoba: Brand sr. director

Andrea Moreno: Brand manager

María Fernanda Hinojosa: Brand coordinator

Naian del Moral: Brand coordinator

Odette Delgado: Regional brand manager

Stephanie Jimenez: Communications sr. manager

Alejandro Maciel: Communications coordinator

Mario Hernandez: DEI coordinator

Andrea Cepeda: Legal manager

Salomon Levy: Head of content production

Melissa Hernandez: Executive producer

Missael Arias: Executive producer