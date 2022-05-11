Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

Though cooking at home can bring feelings of accomplishment and joy, that’s often dependent on having the time to commit to it. When you’re in the middle of a big project, finding time to break away and cook a meal or go for take-out can seem like insurmountable tasks.