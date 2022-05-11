AdFreak

Don't Keep Dancing on Your Own: New DoorDash Ads Suggest Boogying With Your Stress

Canada's Hard Work Club creates a campaign with a little help from a classic Robyn tune

Woman dancing with anthropomorphic piles of laundry.
The series features characters in three scenarios: doing laundry, picking up children’s toys and filing paperwork.DoorDash Canada/Hard Work Club
Headshot of Sara Century
By Sara Century

9 seconds ago

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.

Though cooking at home can bring feelings of accomplishment and joy, that’s often dependent on having the time to commit to it. When you’re in the middle of a big project, finding time to break away and cook a meal or go for take-out can seem like insurmountable tasks.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Sara Century

Sara Century

Sara Century is a freelance writer for Adweek.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Platforms

Twitter Simplifies Its Privacy Policy

By David Cohen

Gustafson next to what looks like a very good boy.
Ecommerce

Bark Gets a New Chief Marketing Officer

By Paul Hiebert

Illustration of multicolored arms reaching up and hands clapping.
Columnist Network

Gratitude in the Workplace Is Your Greatest Retention Tactic

By Esther Raphael

Budweisers collection of NFTs featuring Dwyane Wades side profile and full image on a beer can.
Emerging Tech

Budweiser Launches Dwyane Wade NFTs to Promote Its Non-Alcoholic Beer

By Patrick Kulp

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Why Brands Should Embrace Supply Path Optimization Now

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

You Might Like

It’s Time to Spring Clean Your CDP, and Portable Identity Can Help

By Dana Moroze

Increase Cross-Channel Advertising Success With Data Clean Rooms

By Keerat Sharma

Brand Integrations Offer a Better Way to Get in Front of Streaming TV Audiences

By Meilani Weiss, EVP Brand Integration, R&CPMK

Reimagine the Ad Experience

By Amazon Ads