For many of our four-legged friends, the hardest part of the day is waiting for the next meal or treat. But for pet parents, the hardest part may be looking for that healthier dog food to feed their companions. Not to worry: dog food brand Jinx has not only figured out a working formula, but just the right hero to tout its benefits.