Last week, when luxury conglomerate LVMH made the surprising decision to appoint Pharrell Williams as Creative Director for Louis Vuitton, fashion insiders were shocked. But from a marketer’s perspective, the choice signaled what’s been evident for some time: The future for brands rest in the hands of multihyphenate creatives. Spirit brand Diageo further validated that notion during New York Fashion Week 2023 by partnering with three of them as they look to champion inclusion and sustainable practices.

Diageo connected with three creatives whose work extends far beyond the typical fashion life cycle, with a sprawling showcase supporting the brand’s Society 2030 Plan.

Following last year’s “Fluidity is Freedom” initiative, which put a spotlight on genderless fashion, the brand has gone back to basics with Society 2030, a 10-year action initiative centered on creating a more inclusive and sustainable world by tackling environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, which for the brand includes the promotion of positive drinking, championing inclusion and diversity and pioneering grain-to-glass sustainability.

That focus led Diageo to align with Jerome LaMaar, Phillip Lim and Laquan Smith—all of whom are designers of color, part of LGBTQ communities and identify as multihyphenate creatives whose talents span beyond what is considered the traditional fashion pathway. Each brought unique perspectives to their collaborations: LaMaar was featured in a panel on sustainability and the evolution of clothing and textile reuse, Lim hosted a connected art and fashion crossover event in a gallery, and Smith hosted a bold, inclusive fashion show and after-party featuring a performance by rapper Ice Spice.

“Fashion has always stood at the forefront of self-expression,” Zia Lotfi, Diageo’s brands in culture manager, North America, told Adweek. “We’re always looking to work with diverse multi-hyphenate creatives, tastemakers and leaders who strive for greater inclusion by challenging the status quo to build a more inclusive community founded on acceptance, individuality, and freedom of expression.”

She continued, “As more and more people are finding ways to express what is true and authentic to them, it is critical we broaden the aperture in which the world views possibilities while rightfully and artfully dismantling the belief in normalcy. Designers such as Laquan Smith, Jerome LaMaar and Phillip Lim are reflective of our commitment in championing a more inclusive and diverse culture beyond gender, ethnicity, age, ability, sexual orientation and more.”

Diageo tapped into its vast portfolio of brands to match each creative, creating specialty cocktail menus featuring Ketel One Vodka, Don Julio, Tanqueray, Johnnie Walker Black Label, Bailey’s and Crown Royal Apple based on the theme of the presentations. All three events also featured the Seedlip brand for those who prefer non-alcoholic options.

“A world where everyone is included is the future we look to form, and we are energized and inspired to continue to work with diverse partners by honoring the intersection of identity and expression,” says Lotfi.

Sustainable by design

Lotfi shared with Adweek that within Diageo’s Society 2030 Plan, the company is dedicated to becoming sustainable by design “as we share the responsibility to restore the natural world on which we all depend.” She also noted the company will continue to partner with creatives who lead the way in advocating for the importance of sustainability in design, a subject near and dear to LaMaar’s heart.

“The magic about Diageo is they’re tapping into the multi-hyphenates like myself,” he told Adweek. “Focused on embracing designers of color, diversity, and sustainability. All the things that I stand for. So, it’s a parallel alignment. It’s so nice to pair with a company that gets it. Because we have too many of those who don’t.”

“It’s been an incredible journey throughout my work with [them] over the years,” says Lim, who teamed up with the brand last year as part of an AAPI fashion-forward collective called “House of Slay” honoring AAPI Heritage Month. “Their support to so many diverse creators, and their ongoing initiatives to shape a more diverse and inclusive world is truly impressive. Together with its brands, they are celebrating people from all walks of life by amplifying their voices year-round, which is why it was important for me to raise a glass with them during NYFW.”

For Smith, who’s also worked with the brand for his 2021 Met Gala afterparty, this year’s partnership is just a continuation of the brand walking the walk.

“Partnering with a brand like Diageo that recognizes that multi-hyphenated creators are the changemakers of today and the future is empowering. As a designer, I am always looking to inspire change and break barriers, and I’m grateful for partners with like-minded missions like [their] Society 2030 initiative that’s championing for acceptance, individuality, and freedom of expression during New York Fashion Week and beyond.”

Lotfi noted to Adweek that both Diageo and the designers shared and amplified the brand’s message and initiative on their respective social channels throughout the week.

For creatives like LaMaar, who—despite having a lengthy career in the industry and has worked with the likes of Beyoncé, Uniqlo, Pantone and many other large brands—is just getting a taste of sponsorship love, the chance to make his mark on Fashion Week allowed him to seize the moment for another, equally important, message for other brands.

“I think right now for me…I get to talk my talk, and people will listen. It’s really nice to be able to speak the truth and say ‘Hey, I’ve been here. I have the talent. I have the brain. Hire us. There [are] more like me. I’m not the only one. I may be so dazzling … I’m not the first. There’s plenty of us ready to go … so tap in!’”