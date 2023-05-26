Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Players of Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo IV take on the role of a powerful hero who must save the world of Sanctuary from demons led by Lilith, the queen of hatred. A launch film from creative agency 72andSunny, directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao and Kiku Ohe, gives players extra motivation by having characters from the game beg for help.

The minute-long trailer, titled Saviors Wanted, shows scenes of devastation, with dead horses marred by demonic claws, a burning village and a crying woman hiding from monsters outside. Hope comes in the form of action-packed scenes showing off the spectacular abilities of the game’s player character classes, with a rogue rushing down a corridor dodging fireballs while firing arrows, a sorcerer unleashing a giant fiery serpent and a druid transforming into a bear to fight off a swarm of demons.

The film ends with a boy urging the heroes to hurry as Lilith, an imposing winged figure, descends behind him.

“Working with Blizzard, we had the wonderful opportunity to bring the dark, thrilling and imaginative world of Diablo IV to life,” Zhao said in a statement. “We want to do right by the fans, honor the game’s rich lore and visceral world building while evoking the strong emotions the players feel while immersing in the game.”

The film launched on May 25 in 20 countries. In the U.S., it appears on ESPN, ABC and on premium digital, social and streaming media. Diablo IV is out on June 6 and consumers who pre-purchase the game will get access to it for a day early.

“Bringing to life one of gaming’s darkest and most revered franchises is both a huge responsibility to the fans and a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” 72andSunny group creative director Tim Wolfe said in a statement. “I mean, when are you going to get to recreate a blood-soaked, demon-riddled hellscape with an Oscar-winning director again? I can’t wait for Diablo V.”

72andSunny’s campaign for Diablo IV kicked off in March to promote the game’s open beta by painting scenes from the game on a deconsecrated gothic cathedral in France.

CREDITS

Client: Blizzard Entertainment

Agency: 72andsunny

Film production: Superprime

Director: Chloé Zhao

Co-director: Kiku Ohe

Editorial: Work Editorial

Color: Company 3

VFX/Post production: The Mill

Sound design: LIME

Mix: LIME

Music composition: Walker