Danny Freeman's Vibrant Pasta and Career Reinvention

Leaders from Glossier , Shopify , Mastercard and more will take the stage at Brandweek to share what strategies set them apart and how they incorporate the most valued emerging trends. Register to join us this September 23–26 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Ask anyone about their favorite dish, and each person would have a unique recipe for how to make it. Danny Freeman (@dannylovespasta) is all about creating colorful and out-of-the-box ways to make pasta.

Freeman is a chef and content creator known for his creative takes on fresh pasta and Italian cooking. He discovered his passion for pasta making when he tried one of his grandmother’s recipes. Instead of sticking to traditional methods, he started making pasta in vibrant colors and unique shapes. After sharing videos of his pasta creations online, he gained a dedicated following and established his signature style of colorful, joyful and delicious food.

His work has been featured on Good Morning America, The Rachael Ray Show, Teen Vogue, BuzzFeed and more, and his videos have been viewed hundreds of millions of times. Before becoming a pasta chef, he worked as a legal services lawyer after graduating from Tufts University and Columbia Law School.

In this episode of Young Influentials, ADWEEK digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Freeman to discuss his passion for cooking, transitioning into content creation and the craziest pasta dishes he’s made so far.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora or iHeartRadio.