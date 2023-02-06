Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

Jersey Mike’s Subs is rolling out a new celebrity-led Super Bowl campaign. But the catch is that the ad’s not actually airing during the Big Game.

At least, not yet.

A brand can dream, Jersey Mike’s tells viewers in this online ad starring Danny DeVito. The actor breaks the fourth wall inside a Jersey Mike’s shop, stepping in front of a green screen to give viewers a taste of what might happen if Jersey Mike’s produces a Super Bowl ad one day.

DeVito could wrestle a bear, steal the Crown Jewels, go to outer space or voice a talking sub. Only one of those scenarios has anything to do with sandwiches, but that seems to be DeVito’s point. A Super Bowl spot can be pretty much anything a brand wants it to be. It’s no wonder familiar tropes emerge. “It’s no-holds-barred ideas, when it comes to the game,” Mark Gross, co-founder and co-chief creative officer at the creative agency Highdive, told Adweek.

And by making fun of the predictable, Jersey Mike’s embraced an unpredictable marketing strategy. That strategy is “getting into the conversation without having to buy a big Super Bowl spot,” Gross added. Last year, airtime cost brands about $7 million each,

“We would love to have a couple of ads in the Super Bowl, and we’ll get to that point. Our growth is [headed] in that direction. We’re just not to that point yet,” said Rich Hope, CMO, Jersey Mike’s Subs.

The hero Jersey Mike’s needed

DeVito is the sub brand’s official partner, the two having debuted their first national campaign “It’s a Jersey Mike’s Thing,” in September.

Finding the right brand representative is important, especially for a sandwich brand in an already crowded fast-service industry. For New Jersey sandwich lovers, DeVito is a familiar face—a New Jersey native, with the accent to prove it, who even grew up near Jersey Mike’s first store in Point Pleasant Beach. So, DeVito and Jersey Mike’s brands coalesce in a way that fans find natural.

The comedian’s universal likability is another reason Hope chose DeVito. Since Jersey Mike’s target audience spans generations, its brand partners must also connect with different demographics. Hope cited DeVito’s decades-old resume coupled with the actor’s more recent work on Always Sunny, which delights young fans.

“We always send the work to Danny beforehand to make sure he’s okay with everything,” said Gross. “He loved the spot and wanted to be part of it. He threw out some funny lines and had some suggestions to make it better.”

The DeVito work also marks the beginning of Jersey Mike’s agency of record relationship with Highdive. The up-and-coming Chicago based agency created acclaimed Super Bowl spots for Rocket Mortgage, Jeep and Lay’s, and ranked at the top of the USA Today’s Super Bowl Ad Meter three consecutive years.

In March, the brand will release more of its work with Highdive, with a group of commercials slated to launch on both broadcast and social channels.

“Right now we seem to be growing in awareness, stores, and sales—really all three categories—and we have been for several years. But, the commercials with Danny have really helped catapult us, [and] recently got us a lot more awareness,” Hope told Adweek.

Engagement is the real goal

Engaging fans is the brand’s real goal this year. Between Monday and Wednesday, Jersey Mike’s wants them to submit their own Super Bowl concepts via Instagram. It’ll award gift cards to four finalists, develop their ideas into graphics and ask the community to vote on the best one during Super Bowl weekend. The fan with the winning idea will receive free Jersey Mike’s sandwiches for a year, every year until Jersey Mike’s lands a real Super Bowl commercial.

