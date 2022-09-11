The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass .

Veteran actor and New Jersey native Danny DeVito grew up mere miles from the original Jersey Mike’s sub shop on Point Pleasant Beach. While that certainly isn’t a requirement to star in one of the brand’s ads, it does make him uniquely suited to speak to its enduring draw, which is exactly what he’s doing as Jersey Mike’s first-ever celebrity endorser in its new national campaign, “It’s a Jersey Mike’s Thing.”