Food & Beverage

Danny DeVito Gets Emotional in Jersey Mike's First Campaign by New AOR Highdive

The veteran actor serves as the brand's first-ever celebrity endorser

Danny DeVito smiling over a sub sandwich
Veteran actor and New Jersey native Danny DeVito grew up mere miles from the original Jersey Mike's sub shop on Point Pleasant Beach.Jersey Mike's / Highdive
Headshot of Shannon Miller
By Shannon Miller

12 seconds ago

The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass.

Veteran actor and New Jersey native Danny DeVito grew up mere miles from the original Jersey Mike’s sub shop on Point Pleasant Beach. While that certainly isn’t a requirement to star in one of the brand’s ads, it does make him uniquely suited to speak to its enduring draw, which is exactly what he’s doing as Jersey Mike’s first-ever celebrity endorser in its new national campaign, “It’s a Jersey Mike’s Thing.”

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Shannon Miller

Shannon Miller

Shannon Miller is Adweek's creative and inclusion editor and host of the Adweek podcast "Yeah, That's Probably an Ad."

Recommended articles
Related Articles
A woman in an electric wheelchair goes down a fashion runway wearing clothes designed by OSL
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Open Style Lab Brings Adaptive Fashion to the New York Fashion Week Runway

By Natalie Venegas

Three images from ad campaigns from Piccadilly Lights, Butterfinger and Hendricks
Out of Home

Marketing Morsels: Piccadilly Lights for the Queen, Butterfinger’s Baddie, Curious Cucumbers and More

By Jess Zafarris

Brands Blitz NFL Opening Weekend Games With Ads and Activations
Sports Marketing

The NFL’s Opening Weekend Is an All-Out Brand Blitz

By Jason Notte

billboards inside roblox
Metaverse

Roblox Is Testing Dynamic Billboards in the Metaverse With New Ad Platform

By Patrick Kulp

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

The Keys to Building Your Customer Identity Framework

Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

Confessions of a Confused Consumer

By PayPal

Why 40% of TV Budgets Should Be Spent on CTV

By Justin Fromm, Head of Global Insights, Samsung Ads

Why Marketers Can No Longer Ignore Data Governance

By Neustar

Podcasts Meet the Mental Health Moment and Brands Should be Listening

By Kelli Hurley