December is the month with the greatest number of burglaries in Denmark. That’s the claim of the Danish National Lottery, which has teamed with the world’s largest security company G4S to promise the security of the homes and lottery tickets of its players leading up to its biggest annual draw.

The lottery organizer also claims that it is the period with the greatest number of winning tickets, with at least 20 millionaires made on Christmas Day.

The lottery organizer has promised to secure the homes and tickets of those who register on the campaign website. In response, 17,000 people have signed up over the first week.

To keep their promise, throughout December “Lotto Xmas Security” vans will drive around the country and install alarm systems in people’s homes.

The “Jule Sikring” (translated as “Christmas Insurance”) campaign was devised by creative agency Robert/Boisen & Like-Minded and promoted through TV and online channels including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Other campaign activities include in-store promotion and customer relations management.

An alarm is installed as part of the GS4 protection. Robert/Boisen & Like-Minded, Danish National Lottery, G4S

Rikke Crown, head of branding and campaigns at The Danish National Lottery, said: “These past years, we’ve made it a tradition to do unexpected activations at Christmas. That’s why we’ve chosen to create this unusual, yet obvious, collaboration with G4S that can help secure both lottery tickets and the Christmas joy in Danish homes. Everything is done with a tongue in cheek and is very much in keeping with previous campaigns, where we have cheekily solved the Danes’ problems at Christmas.”

The Danish Lottery has form when it comes to running Christmas-themed stunts. In 2020, it ran a campaign featuring the “boring” gifts that people of the country wished for and released a limited edition line of white mugs, socks and underwear with active lottery numbers on them to increase excitement on receiving them.

According to Robert/Boisen & Like-minded’s campaign case study, the gifts proved so popular they sold out twice and led to a year-over-year increase of 9% in ticket sales.

Heinrich Vejlgaard, creative director at Robert/Boisen & Like-minded, added: “December is arguably the month where most brands fight for people’s attention. This means that creating something that cuts through the noise is a difficult challenge for any brand, but on the other hand it also presents a great opportunity to do something different. With this campaign, we were able to address something that we know are on a lot of people’s minds but are rarely addressed except by the news and statistics once Christmas is over.”

CREDITS:

Agency: Robert/Boisen & Like-minded

Creative director: Heinrich Vejlgaard

Senior creative: Christoffer Fejerskov Boas, Klara Vilshammer

Strategy director: Søren Christensen

Account director: Gitte Andersen

Account manager: Vincent Cantor, Benedicte Kjeldsen

Graphic designer: Morten Onsgaard

Executive producer: Morten Bundgaard

Producer: Rexh Shala

Director: Niels Nørløv

Editor: Thorbjørn Münter

Digital agency: Nordlid