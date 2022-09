Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio , the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in .

Though relatively new to the advertising industry, Dallas-based Mary Monroy has found a unique merging of her interests as an art director for Lerma. “Advertising is the ideal combination of creativity and critical thinking, which is why it is the perfect career for a puzzle solver like me,” Monroy told Adweek.