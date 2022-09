Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio , the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in .

Freelance LA-based creative director Fernando Poblete views the future of advertising as a two-way conversation. “Telling stories on behalf of brands is what I’ve been doing for years and now technology has given us the challenge to tell those stories from a different perspective,” Poblete told Adweek.