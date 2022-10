Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio , the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in .

For Miami-based Republica Havas copywriter Camila Rocha, day-to-day work is all a part of an ongoing educational experience that will continue throughout her career. “I hope to hone my craft and keep learning from everyone around me,” Rocha told Adweek.