College basketball fans are well acquainted with the lead-in to spring and all the chaos it can bring. With the NCAA’s March Madness tournaments taking off and the heat of competition on the rise, game enthusiasts might struggle to keep their cool.
Considering the emotional rollercoaster of the season, Coors Light is introducing its limited-edition Coors-icles, non-alcoholic Coors-flavored popsicles intended for consumers 21+, to help fans stay chill.
Created in collaboration with Mischief @ No Fixed Address, the promotion is leaning into bombastic college basketball sportscaster Dick Vitale.
To commemorate the launch, the brand has released a 30-second short alongside a 15-second TV spot. Assigning Vitale with the tongue-in-cheek honorific, ‘Ambassador of Chill,’ the spots follow him as he helpfully passes a Coors-icle to heated fans. In contrast to his over-the-top game personality, these videos feature a surprisingly zen Vitale, urging others to “stay chill.”
Keeping cool under pressure
“For more than 40 years, I’ve been known for my enthusiastic, passionate, sometimes controversial—but never boring—style,” said Vitale in a statement. “This March, when everyone is screaming their lungs out over a little game, the Coors Light Coors-icle is here to provide some chill.”
The Coors-icles are available for purchase online until March 24, while supplies last. They will also be sold at 800+ bars nationwide through the college basketball tournament. Fans can enter for a chance to win a 6-pack of Coors-icles, with 100 lucky winners to be chosen on April 4 after the championship game.
“Every point, slam dunk, assist and block puts you on the edge of your seat, but a taste of a Coors Light Coors-icle will bring you back to a moment of chill,” said Marcelo Pascoa, vp of marketing for the Coors Family of Brands. “We’re making sure that fans watching the games at home or at bars nationwide can cool down with a Coors-icle.”
