Ad of the Day

Coors Light Taps Dick Vitale as the 'Ambassador of Chill' With Limited 'Coors-icles'

Mischief @ NFA helps cool college sports fans down with beer-flavored treat

A popsicle leaning against a beer can against a blue background
Coors Light is introducing its limited-edition Coors-icles, non-alcoholic Coors-flavored popsicles intended for consumers 21+.Coors Light / Mischief @ NFA
Headshot of Sara Century
By Sara Century

56 seconds ago

Join iconic brands and world-class marketing leaders at Brandweek to unlock powerful insights and impact-driven strategies. Attend in Miami or virtually, Sept. 11–14. Save 50% with early-bird passes.

College basketball fans are well acquainted with the lead-in to spring and all the chaos it can bring. With the NCAA’s March Madness tournaments taking off and the heat of competition on the rise, game enthusiasts might struggle to keep their cool.

Considering the emotional rollercoaster of the season, Coors Light is introducing its limited-edition Coors-icles, non-alcoholic Coors-flavored popsicles intended for consumers 21+, to help fans stay chill.

Created in collaboration with Mischief @ No Fixed Address, the promotion is leaning into bombastic college basketball sportscaster Dick Vitale.

To commemorate the launch, the brand has released a 30-second short alongside a 15-second TV spot. Assigning Vitale with the tongue-in-cheek honorific, ‘Ambassador of Chill,’ the spots follow him as he helpfully passes a Coors-icle to heated fans. In contrast to his over-the-top game personality, these videos feature a surprisingly zen Vitale, urging others to “stay chill.”

Keeping cool under pressure

“For more than 40 years, I’ve been known for my enthusiastic, passionate, sometimes controversial—but never boring—style,” said Vitale in a statement. “This March, when everyone is screaming their lungs out over a little game, the Coors Light Coors-icle is here to provide some chill.”

The Coors-icles are available for purchase online until March 24, while supplies last. They will also be sold at 800+ bars nationwide through the college basketball tournament. Fans can enter for a chance to win a 6-pack of Coors-icles, with 100 lucky winners to be chosen on April 4 after the championship game.

image

ESPN Leverages New March Madness Branding to Grow Women’s Basketball Audience

“Every point, slam dunk, assist and block puts you on the edge of your seat, but a taste of a Coors Light Coors-icle will bring you back to a moment of chill,” said Marcelo Pascoa, vp of marketing for the Coors Family of Brands. “We’re making sure that fans watching the games at home or at bars nationwide can cool down with a Coors-icle.”

Coors Light March Madness Credits

AGENCY 

Mischief @ No Fixed Address 

Greg Hahn – CCO, Co-Founder & Partner 

Kerry McKibbin – President & Partner 

Jeff McCrory – Partner and Head of Strategy 

Bianca Guimaraes – ECD & Partner 

Kevin Mulroy – ECD & Partner 

Mackenzie Hart – SR Copywriter 

Helen Rieger – Sr. Art Director 

Will Dempster – EVP Production 

Coleman Sweeney – Sr. Producer 

Partner and Head of Development – Oliver McAteer 

Alison Whisenant – Managing Director 

Sam Crawford – Account Director 

Amanda Chau – Account Executive 

CLIENT 

Coors Light 

Sofia Colucci – Chief Marketing Officer  

Marcelo Pascoa – VP Marketing, Coors, Global & North America 

Katie Feldman – Director of Marketing 

Brittany Lanier – Sr Marketing Manager 

Kyle Piazza – Associate Marketing Manager 

Amber Dutra – Brand Public Relations Manager 

PR 

Brooke Scher Mogan – Executive Vice President  

Francesca Borgognone Salcedo  – Vice President, Celebrity & Entertainment 

Erika Berg Henty – Account Director 

Kristin Martinez – Account Supervisor 

Whitney Woodard – Account Executive 

Julia Goldman – Junior Account Executive

PRODUCTION 

Ruckus 

JJ Adler – Director 

Greg Jones – Executive Producer 

Sabrina Mossberg – Head of Production 

David Wilson – Director of Photography 

Ray Courtin  – Line Producer 

Dana Sherman – AD 

Chad Yuro – Production Designer 

EDITORIAL 

Whitehouse Post  

Heidi Black – Editor 

Jeanette Suleiman – Assistant Editor 

Brooke Williams – Executive Producer 

Ryan Smith – Senior Producer  

FINISHING 

Preymaker 

Angus Kneale 

Verity Kneale 

Melanie Wickham 

Zach Fortin 

Clairellen Wallin 

Michelle Cevallos 

Jessica Sroczynsk 

Jabulani Simelane 

Julie Brown 

Adam Scott 

Adam Lambert 

Nicholas Young 

Roxy Zuckerman 

Shannon Lee 

Simon Holden 

Stuart Wilson 

Paul Cardon 

Brandon Phillis 

Christian Reyes 

ANIMATION 

Make it Move 

Deven Langston – Animator 

RECORD & MIX 

Wave Studios 

Isaac Matus – Sound Designer/Mixer 

Austin Ferreira – Mixer 

Vicky Ferraro – Executive Producer 

MUSIC 

APM 

Enjoying Adweek's Content? Register for More Access!

Register
Headshot of Sara Century

Sara Century

Sara Century is a freelance writer for Adweek.

Recommended articles