Climate change is causing more frequent and intense heat waves, with 2021 ranked the fifth warmest year on record since 1880. This is also exacerbating the issue of heat inequality, in which low-income residents and people of color are more likely to live in the hottest neighborhoods or lack access to air conditioning in cities around the world.