Beer & Spirits

Coors Light Designed Rooftop Billboards to Cool Homes Amid Rising Heat Waves

The beer brand made ads with a reflective white paint to raise awareness of a simple solution

Overhead view of the Coors Light Chillboards, words written on roofs in white paint.
Coors Light installed the special billboards on roofs in Miami, which lately has hit record-breaking temperatures.DDB, Coors Light
Headshot of Brittaney Kiefer
By Brittaney Kiefer

6 seconds ago

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.

Climate change is causing more frequent and intense heat waves, with 2021 ranked the fifth warmest year on record since 1880. This is also exacerbating the issue of heat inequality, in which low-income residents and people of color are more likely to live in the hottest neighborhoods or lack access to air conditioning in cities around the world.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Brittaney Kiefer

Brittaney Kiefer

Brittaney is Adweek's European creativity editor.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
TV Upfronts

Disney Showcases Marvel-ous Disney+ Offering at In-Person Upfront

By Bill Bradley

TV Upfronts

YouTube Rolls Out Frequency Capping Tool in Upfront Week Debut

By Catherine Perloff

Michelob Ultra Courtside
Awards & Honors

Michelob Ultra’s ‘Courtside’ Snags Platinum Honor During 2022 OBIE Awards

By Shannon Miller

TV Upfronts

Jimmy Kimmel’s Funniest, Most Blistering 2022 Upfront Jokes

By Mollie Cahillane

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Why Brands Should Embrace Supply Path Optimization Now

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

You Might Like

Why Smart Brands Are Turning to Latin America for Creative Talent

By Ajit Kara

The Role Total Video Planning Plays in Upfronts

By Tim Spengler

The Art of Shopper Recognition

By Acxiom

The Power of the U.S. Hispanic Consumer

By TelevisaUnivision

Your sites feature HTML here...