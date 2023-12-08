Coca-Cola Releases Two Santa-Focused Holiday Short Films

Save 50% on your Social Media Week pass! Join leading brands and agencies in NYC this April 9–11 to learn about emerging trends, tools and strategies. Register now—savings expire Dec. 11.
Drinks giant Coca-Cola has released two short films over the Winter holidays through Amazon’s Prime and Freevee platforms, featuring Academy Award-winner Octavia Spencer, Scoot McNairy and Colm Meaney in starring roles.
The two films, The Note and Ho Ho Heist, are directed by Bryce Dallas Howard and Steven Caple Jr, respectively, to continue the brand’s “The World Needs More Santas” campaign, which was released in November.
They are developed and produced by WWO Open X, led by its creative agency VML alongside Imagine Entertainment and Prettybird. It releases today across Amazon Prime Video Direct, Amazon Freevee and Coca-Cola’s YouTube and TikTok channels.
The Note sees the main character’s (Colm Meany) festival cheer restored when he finds a mysterious message in a bottle, while Ho Ho Heist finds Santa thrown in jail following a robbery.
In a statement, Islam El Dessouky, global head of creative strategy and content for Coca-Cola, said: “With these short films, we wanted to give more depth to Coca-Cola’s storytelling with authentic narratives we’ve not explored before. Santa is so interlinked with the history of Coca-Cola that we could see a wonderful opportunity to explore another imaginative dimension for what he represents that people don’t expect to see.”
These two films are the latest branded content offer from the global beverage brand, which last year released the first anthology series, “The Santa Stories.”
Another element of this year’s Christmas campaign is a gen AI element, which allows users to create holiday postcards using the combined capabilities of GPT-4 and Dall-E 2.
Users can experiment with holiday-themed content, from selecting images to personalizing holiday greetings through generative AI-driven text capabilities, shareable across social platforms and WhatsApp.
“We work a lot with OpenAI, Bane and others because it allows us a chance to not only invite participation, but really democratize how people can be creative with the work and the campaign and feel part of it,” Eldessouky told Adweek.
CREDITS:
Brand Team
Global category president: Selman Careaga
Global strategy – portfolio and meals: Elif Kaypak
Global head of creative strategy and content: Islam ElDessouky
Agency
WPP Open X led by VML
Creatives
Global chief creative officer: Andrew Keller
Global chief creative officer: Rafa Pitanguy
Deputy chief creative officer, EMEA: Simon Lloyd
Senior creative: Tom Reas
Senior creative: Liam Riddler
Strategy planning
Chief strategy officer: Chase Cornett
Strategy partner: June Fong
Producers
Global head of production: Greg Lotus
Group executive producer: Amy Turner
Account leads
Global president: Kyla Jacobs
Group director, client engagement: Jane Morrisey
Global brand and partnerships lead: Steve Albany
Strategy leads
Production company
Imagine Entertainment
Prettybird
Imagine Entertainment
Marc Gilbar: president, Imagine Brands
Allan Mandlebaum: senior vice president, film
President : Ali Brown
VP development: Mike Rosen
Director
Bryce Dallas Howard: The Note
Steven Caple Jr: Ho Ho Heist
Director of photography
Andre Lascaris: The Note
Steven Holleran: Ho Ho Heist
Line producer
Michaela Johnson: The Note
Bernardo Duran Jr.: Ho Ho Heist
Written by
Kevin Jakubowski: The Note
Story by
Tom Reas: Ho Ho Heist
Liam Riddler: Ho Ho Heist
Editor
Antonio Gómez-Pan: The Note
Crispin Struthers, ACE: Ho Ho Heist