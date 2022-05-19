Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

Most any financial advisor would agree that saving for a rainy day is one of the key aspects of creating a more stable future. Though this applies directly to the world of banking and investing, the method has a basis in nature via the foraging skills of the mighty squirrel.