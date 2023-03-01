Social Media Week returns May 16–18. Join as leading brands and agencies share strategies for marketing within the creator economy. Register now to get an early bird discount.

Saturday Night Live cast member Chloe Fineman is known for her impressions of celebrities such as Britney Spears and Jennifer Coolidge. Now she’s taking on the role of Günter, a “vodka seltzer sommelier,” serving as the face of the first national campaign for Anheuser-Busch‘s Nütrl.

The yearlong “Nütrl. The One With the Umlaut” campaign from The Martin Agency kicks off with two 15-second and two 6-second spots. One introduces the drink made from vodka, seltzer and real juice, drawing attention to the vowel mark in its name by noting “everything is here for a reason, except for this silly little umlaut garnish.”

The other 15-second spot shows Günter cradling and singing to a pineapple, which she describes as a “tropical baby” raised to make Nütrl “extra tasty.” The 6-second versions focus on the fruit juices, showing Günter slapping a watermelon and being pricked by a pineapple’s sharp spines. Günter’s wardrobe is sleek and monochromatic, meant to evoke the brand’s simple packaging.

“It’s no secret that consumers are moving away from over-engineered and over-complicated products, and instead are prioritizing quality and taste,” Nütrl vp of marketing Marisa Siegel said in a statement. “Our new campaign perfectly encapsulates the confident simplicity of Nütrl and the superior quality you get from its real ingredients, all while showing off the brand’s tongue-in-cheek personality.”

Fineman and her writing partner, Casey Thomas Brown, contributed to the campaign, mixing rehearsed dialogue with improvisation.

“I was very intrigued when Nütrl came to me and asked to help develop their new spokesperson,” Fineman said in a statement. “I had a ton of fun working with the team to bring to life this wacky yet instantly lovable vodka seltzer enthusiast who appreciates the finer things in life and knows what it takes to make a quality drink.”

Future 15- and 6-second spots will focus on other Nütrl flavors, which include cranberry and lemon. The campaign will run across connected TV, digital, OOH, social, radio and retail throughout 2023.