Channel 4's Cyber Attack 'Announcement' Promotes New Series

The outbreak of a major national cyber-attack is one that has been considered for decades—and the implications are potentially unthinkable, something that British broadcaster Channel 4 outlines in a promotional campaign for its new six-part series The Undeclared War. Released last week, the campaign, which was inspired by Orson Wells’ War of the Worlds radio play from 1938, has already been reported to media regulator Ofcom for worrying audiences in a similar fashion.