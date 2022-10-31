It took mainstream media a long time to really begin tapping into the global interest in female athletes. While we still have a long way to go before we see these sports stars receive truly equitable treatment alongside their male counterparts, brands and networks are awakening to the desire of fans to see and support athletes of all genders on the field. Now, women in sports are seeing a notable rise in the public consciousness—which, of course, is still largely due to their exceptional work on the field.