Last year, the Cannes Lions Young Lions program still had some Covid-19 restrictions, with the U.S. contingency mostly doing their work remotely. This year, the collaborative competition for the under-30s in the industry will be in person, and the organization that heads up the U.S. representation for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and Cannes Young Lions, National CineMedia (NCM), is urging more people to participate.

Registration for the Young Lions competition opens today, and the campaign to entice creatives and marketers has been launched with past participants and winners talking about their experiences and how they learned from them.

Enticing new participants

The new campaign, called “Represent!” is a call to action to drive greater participation in the U.S. Young Lions program as well as a rallying cry of support to further elevate young diverse creatives in the industry.

The messaging is designed to align with NCM’s young, diverse moviegoing audiences. According to the company, 67% of moviegoers are 18-34 years old. It’s part of an initiative from Amy Tunick, who joined the company in August 2021 as its first chief marketing officer, to widen the role of NCM as the U.S. representative to Cannes.

“This is the first time we put a real strategy together and a real campaign…focused on how we could elevate the program and drive greater participation in the U.S. We’re trying to make it bigger and better,” Tunick told Adweek.

To help raise the profile of Young Lions, NCM will be donating in-cinema media inventory in June that highlights some of the creative teams.

NCM, Young Lions

“We want to make them a little famous in America before they go off and compete on the global stage,” said Tunick.

On the marketing side, NCM is offering new ways for brands and agencies to get involved with the Young Lions program. This includes integrated sponsorship packages to further support and fund the Young Lions experience. And NCM hopes to make the judging of Young Lions as prestigious as judging Cannes itself by bringing in high-profile judges.

The U.S. Young Lions already has agency partners and sponsors which help Team USA winners with expenses like accommodations, travel and passes. They include Pereira O’Dell as film sponsor, Digitas as digital sponsor, UM as media sponsor, Weber Shandwick as PR sponsor and NCM as print sponsor.

How Cannes is elevating Young Lions

For its part, Cannes is reimagining the on-site experience for winners who come to compete in France, bringing in more equity and inclusion, and consistency of the competitions in various global regions.

The festival sought feedback from its next generation of Young Lions; three things they said they wanted from the experience going forward were learning, connection and celebration.

“Learning will be central to everything the Young Lions do on-site,” Jenni Middleton, svp and editor in chief at Cannes Lions, told Adweek. “Everyone who sets foot in our competition space will be made to feel like a winner from the outset.”

Middleton said that all teams will take their festival journey together, starting with talks from industry leaders, networking and briefing. They will be given an on-site agency creative space and will have the opportunity to receive exclusive coaching and personal development from a certified coaching program, elements that were missing during the virtual years.

Cannes Lions is increasing its focus on DEI in 2023 as well, which is what the “Represent!” platform is all about. One of the social posts will feature young Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, who was honored last year with the 2022 Cannes LionHeart award.

NCM, Young Lions

What Young Lions gain from the program

Cannes Lions hopes the Young Lions competitors take away a sense of community, self-belief and renewed passion for the industry and their craft.

“They will be in the most creative space in the world that week and we want them to see and be inspired by the world’s most creative work from the world’s most awarded and smartest minds,” said Middleton.

NCM and Cannes Lions hope that this year’s Young Lions makes the industry take notice of the next generation of talent.

Tunick said that this year’s intention is to raise awareness and participation, but in coming years, NCM wants to help make the competition so coveted that future participants will beg their bosses to let them compete.

“If the industry wants to know how to attract and, most importantly, retain great talent, they must learn from and pay attention to this group. They are there to tell us what’s next—as both creative talent and the next generation of consumers,” added Middleton.

Registration for Cannes Young Lions is open today.