This was the first time in three years that the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has been held in person. With Covid-19, the festival created Lions Live, a free online series of webinars and talks to help share the knowledge, insights and trends impacting the field. This was also where they provided free access to students studying advertising, with winning campaigns and case studies to help them as they applied for jobs.